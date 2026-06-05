Pipewater contamination leaves residents sick in three divisions of Kochi corportation

KOCHI: Panic gripped three divisions of Kochi corporation after several residents, including children, were hospitalised with high fever and diarrhoea.
Residents of Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar and Perumanoor divisions said the health issues began cropping up around two weeks ago. Testing of pipe water samples collected from the area confirmed the presence of e-coli bacteria, which health workers said could be posing a health hazard.
“The Kerala Water Authority pipeline had burst at Atlantis two weeks ago and water distribution was affected for two days. People in our area started falling ill two days after supply was restored. I had alerted the district medical officer after many people in my division reported health issues. A health team visited the area, distributed ORS sachets and conducted awareness classes,” said Perumanoor councillor K X Francis.
Similar issues were reported on the eastern side of K P Vallon Road in Kadavanthra, Pandarachira Road and Kasturba Nagar areas.
“I fell ill with symptoms of diarrhoea on May 25. A day later, my mother Nirmala also fell ill. We went to the Medical Trust Hospital where the doctor said it was due to bacterial infection. We spent four days in the hospital. Many of our neighbours were hospitalised, too,” said K Aiswaryan of Maliekkal Apartment in Kochukadavanthra.
Nihara, a 10-year-old girl of Kalluchirackal House on Sri Muruka Temple Road, her mother Sujitha and grandmother Sujatha were hospitalised with severe health issues last week. “My daughter fell ill on May 28 and underwent treatment at a private hospital for a week. My mother’s creatinine level shot up and she experienced severe health problems,” said Sujitha.
Kadavanthra councillor Gison George said he, too had reported the matter to the DMO and a health team was deputed to the area. “Drinking water pipelines in several areas pass through drains and when old pipes start leaking, water gets contaminated. We have been raising these issues in the corporation council for years. Preventive measures have been taken with the help of health workers,” he said.