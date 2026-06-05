Road to Kochi airport set to liven up with art and amenities

KOCHI: The drive to Kochi airport will soon become a more visually interesting experience, with a plethora of enhancements and amenities set to line the nearly 4.5-km-long approach road from Athani Junction, Aluva.

The move comes as part of the road beautification project rolled out by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).

“The initial work has been assigned, and the earthworks are on. The subsequent works, including civil works, etc, will be finalised in a phased manner. The likely timeline of completion of the project is two years,” an official said.

As per the CIAL document, steps have also been initiated to install sculptures and public art, in addition to, of course, the construction of dedicated pathways and landscaping work. To this end, the airport’s operator has invited expression of interest from qualified agencies.

“The road is already a desirable driving route. Near the railway line, motorists are often seen pausing for a clear view of aircraft gliding low overhead. Many aviation enthusiasts, too, frequent the spot,” said P S Sreejith, who commutes that stretch.

“With the new additions, the road can become even more visually appealing,” he added.

Indeed, the proposed intervention is expected to lend a more curated identity to the road leading to the airport, transforming what is otherwise a functional transit stretch into an engaging public space.