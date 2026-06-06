World Cup spirit sparkles bright through Vathuruthy’s development ‘dimness’

A regular sight along the Old NH road to Willingdon Island is residents of Vathuruthy unwinding beside the railway track after a long day’s work. But as the FIFA World Cup season approaches, the neighbourhood takes on a different look.

A huge banner at the entrance reads ‘Welcome FIFA World Cup 2026’, while the stretch along the railway line is lined with flags, flex boards and towering cutouts celebrating football’s biggest tournament.

For the residents of Vathuruthy, these decorations are more than fanfare. They are part of a tradition that returns every four years.

One of Kochi’s oldest residential localities, Vathuruthy is a densely packed settlement known for its large Tamil community. Many families trace their roots to workers who migrated to Kochi in the 1960s to help build the city. Once it was called ‘mini Tamil Nadu’ of the city.

It is believed that the place gets its name from ‘val-thuruthy’ (tail island). And the area has indeed remained largely on the ‘tail-end’ of urban development.

Yet, every World Cup season, this working-class neighbourhood draws attention for its enduring passion for football.

“Vathuruthy is a land of football lovers. There were many small football clubs here celebrating every World Cup,” says 42-year-old Sujith S, one of the founding members of Roma Arts and Sports Club.

“Around 25 years ago, we brought all those clubs together under Roma. We have supporters of Brazil, Argentina, France, Portugal, England and several other teams. Every fan group contributes to the celebrations.”

At the locality’s entrance, Brazil supporters Ashil and Edward are busy tying green-and-yellow ribbons. Ashil, a tourism student, reveals that he once represented Ernakulam district in football.

“I played at the state level while I was in school, but lack of resources forced me to stop pursuing the sport seriously,” he says.

According to residents, Vathuruthy has produced several talented footballers over the years. Many players earned opportunities with teams linked to the Navy and the port, but few managed to progress further.

“There have been good players since my father’s generation,” says Sujith.

“But there was no one to guide or mentor them. The Roma club was once well known in district football. We still have talented youngsters, but many lack the means to take the next step.”