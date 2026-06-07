Kochi will get its third Ro-Ro soon, says mayor

KOCHI: Mayor V K Minimol said on Saturday that the new Ro-Ro service is expected to commence within a month. The new vessel, designed to accommodate 14 trucks, 12 cars, and 50 passengers, is in the final stage of construction.

The officials visited the fishing harbour to review and assess the progress of the third Ro-Ro vessel. Addressing the media, the mayor said that the construction has incorporated improvements addressing the shortcomings identified in the existing Ro-Ro service.

“The vessel is expected to be launched later this month, ahead of the commencement of operations. The clutch-related repair works on the existing Ro-Ro vessel would be completed at the earliest with the support of Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation. Once the new Ro-Ro service begins operations, the existing vessels will be taken to Dry Dock I for maintenance and repair works,” she said.

The Kochi Corporation’s third Ro-Ro vessel is built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd spending approximately Rs 18 crore.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said efforts would be made to secure additional funding from the central government to build another modern hybrid Ro-Ro vessel with the assistance of the shipyard.