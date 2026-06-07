‘Life’s unscripted moments’, chat with Nadella inspire ex-banker’s new book

KOCHI: A chance conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella years ago eventually set former Federal Bank managing director and chief executive officer Shyam Srinivasan on a writing journey that has now culminated in his latest book, Better Never Stops.

Addressing the gathering at an event to launch the book on Saturday, the veteran banker recalled how the global tech titan’s CEO had spoken about the productivity gains Microsoft achieved through an internal communication platform.

Inspired by the idea, he introduced a similar practice at Federal Bank, using it to share reflections with employees across the organisation.

Shyam said he found the absence of that engagement unsettling. However, the habit returned soon enough through LinkedIn posts, which gained traction. The positive response encouraged him to continue reviving the exercise and providing material for what would become his latest work.

Describing the book a collection of lessons from “life’s unscripted moments”, Shyam said he hoped readers would find at least one story that resonated with their own experiences.

Participating in a ‘Captains’ Huddle’ discussion, former Federal Bank chairman C Balagopal said the book’s message lay in the pursuit of continuous improvement rather than comparison with others. “The goal is not to be better than others. The goal is to be better than you were yesterday,” he observed.

Former additional chief secretary Elias George described the work as a rare leadership tome that derives insights from lived experiences rather than formulaic prescriptions. Recalling stories from the book, he highlighted themes of honesty, humility, humour and humanity.

George Alexander Muthoot, vice-chairman of the Muthoot Group, said the book’s enduring lessons was the idea of “resetting the meter to zero” after every success and returning to the task at hand. He said several chapters resonated with his own professional journey.