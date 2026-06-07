One in three domestic flyers now uses DigiYatra at Kochi airport

KOCHI: One in every three domestic departure passengers at Kochi airport is now entering the terminal using DigiYatra, airport officials told TNIE.

The development signals a rapid shift towards biometric passenger processing as India’s paperless airport travel platform crossed the 10-crore usage milestone nationwide.

During 2025-26, as many as 7,95,530 passengers used DigiYatra at terminal entry at the Kochi airport, averaging around 2,180 users a day. Since the platform’s rollout, over 1.7 million passengers have availed the facility, according to airport authorities.

The growing adoption comes amid rising passenger traffic at the airport. CIAL handled 1,14,42,583 passengers in 2025-26, registering a 2.2 per cent growth over the previous financial year and crossing the 10-million passenger mark for the fourth consecutive year despite airline operational constraints and geopolitical disruptions affecting parts of West Asia.

Airport authorities said DigiYatra is increasingly becoming part of an “end-to-end biometric journey” aimed at reducing waiting time and easing passenger movement through the terminal.

Passengers using DigiYatra can enter the terminal through facial recognition instead of manual document verification. The facility is also integrated with biometric self-check-in kiosks, while face-recognition pods have been installed at check-in counters to enable smoother processing.

CIAL said it currently has the highest DigiYatra boarding adoption rate in the country.

TNIE has learned that the airport is also in discussions to extend DigiYatra-enabled biometric processing to international travel.