Ahead of monsoon, unfinished NH85 stretch in Kochi leaves commuters in a bind

KOCHI: With the monsoon setting in, concerns are mounting over the condition of the Neriamangalam-Valara stretch of National Highway 85, where road widening has remained suspended for nearly a year, leaving portions of the highway dug up and several ancillary works incomplete.

The 14.5-km stretch forms part of the Rs 910-crore project to upgrade the Kochi-Munnar section of the highway. However, work has been at a standstill since July 11, 2025, when the High Court stayed construction following a PIL alleging environmental damage and the absence of requisite clearances for work on forest land.

Residents and commuters say the prolonged halt has left the stretch in a precarious condition. “The road is dug up, drainage work is incomplete, and commuters are facing hardship every day. With the rains setting in, the situation will only worsen,” said P M Baby, chairman of a people’s committee formed to expedite the project.

Indeed, drainage work initiated as part of the widening project remain unfinished, while sections of the road that were excavated before the stay continue to pose difficulties for motorists. Additionally, the incomplete construction of paved shoulders and retaining structures has also raised concerns.