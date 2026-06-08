Take steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply, MLA T J Vinod directs officials

KOCHI: Aiming to bring a solution to the drinking water crisis the city is facing, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod on Sunday directed the officials concerned to implement both immediate and long-term measures in a time-bound manner to ensure an uninterrupted supply of safe potable water.

A review meeting of officials from the Kerala Water Authority, Kochi corporation, panchayat engineering department, public works department (roads), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), and people’s representatives was held to find a permanent solution to the issue.

“The issues affecting drinking water supply in various parts of the constituency have been identified. We also discussed the progress of ongoing water supply projects, obstacles faced in laying pipelines and carrying out maintenance work, and measures to strengthen coordination among different departments,” Vinod said.