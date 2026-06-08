Two more arrested in Kaloor assault case

KOCHI: Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the Kaloor incident involving the verbal abuse and assault of two young women. The arrested are Thesni Sherin, and A K Thesni, both belonging to Biyyam, Ponnani, in Malappuram district. They had absconded after the incident.

The two women arrested are reportedly associates of the prime accused, Akbar, a native of Palakkad district. Akbar was arrested on Saturday from Cherpulassery in connection with the assault case.

He had earlier been arrested in a separate case involving the operation of an alleged immoral trafficking centre. Investigators said that Akbar was allegedly running a prostitution racket from a lodge in Kaloor. Police formally recorded his arrest in the assault case the same night.

After detailed questioning, Akbar, Sherin and Thesni were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said information obtained during Akbar’s interrogation led them to the whereabouts of the two women. A special investigation team led by the Ernakulam North station house officer carried out the arrests.

The assault took place in the wee hours of June 2 near the Pavakkulam temple. According to police, the victims were staying in Kaloor while preparing for a government recruitment board examination.

Akbar allegedly made obscene gestures towards the women and physically assaulted them. The lodge rented by Akbar has been sealed by the police as part of the investigation which is also probing the possibility of substance abuse.

In custody

Information obtained during Akbar’s interrogation led the police to the whereabouts of the two women, Thesni Sherin and A K Thesni