Ernakulam district reports second suspected West Nile death; DMO issues alert

KOCHI: Following the death of a 70-year-old Kadungallur resident due to suspected West Nile fever on Monday, the Ernakulam district medical officer (DMO) issued an alert to prevent the spread of the disease by mosquitoes. Earlier this week, the district had reported a probable West Nile fever death in Paravur.

“The fever, caused by flavivirus, is found in migratory birds and is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. The disease does not spread from one infected person to another. Preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to avoid infection,” said Dr Shahir Shah, DMO.

The condition is presented with symptoms including fever, high body temperature, neck pain, unusual changes in behaviour or personality, confusion, drowsiness, semi-consciousness, or loss of consciousness.

“In severe cases, the virus can affect the nervous system and may lead to conditions like inflammation in the brain and meningitis. Therefore, anyone experiencing such symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Elderly people, individuals with weakened immunity, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, and children should take extra precautions,” he said, adding that the Culex mosquitoes, which spread the fever, breed in stagnant or polluted water.

Precautions