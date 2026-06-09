Eroor rabid dog biting spree sparks fresh discussions on strays’ management

KOCHI: A recent rabid dog incident in Eroor has reignited concerns over stray dog management and rabies prevention in the region after several residents, including a 14-year-old boy, were bitten by the animal before it was found dead and confirmed to have rabies.

According to Tripunithura municipal chairperson P L Babu, the authorities traced those bitten and advised them to undergo anti-rabies vaccination after a postmortem examination confirmed the dog was rabies-infected.

The incident has heightened concerns in the backdrop of schools reopening and children commuting on foot through local roads. The boy was bitten on Nair Samajam Road on May 26. Local residents said the area has a sizeable stray dog population and fear that similar incidents could occur in the future.

While local authorities maintain that the incident is an isolated one, concerns remain about the possibility that the infected dog may have bitten other animals before it died. Ward councillor Sreelatha Madhusoodanan acknowledged the concern but said rabies-related incidents have become less frequent in recent years.

Dr Manju Mathew, veterinary surgeon at the Tripunithura Veterinary Hospital, said the municipality regularly conducts animal birth control (ABC) surgeries and anti-rabies vaccination drives.