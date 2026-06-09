Kerala government clears decks for Rs 200-crore plan to modernise Munambam harbour

KOCHI: The state government is preparing the ground for a Rs 200-crore proposal to modernise Munambam fishing harbour on the lines of Thoppumpady harbour. A review meeting chaired by Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Monday decided to seek central funding for the project.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, who had taken up the proposal with the Union government last June, said lack of support from the state government had delayed the project. With the UDF government assuming power, he approached Abdul Gafoor who convened a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the proposal.

“I had approached Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian seeking support to modernise Munambam harbour under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY),” Hibi told TNIE.

“The minister said such projects are taken up on cost-sharing basis, at 60:40 ratio, between the Centre and states. To avail funding support under PMMSY, the state government has to submit a techno-financial proposal, along with confirmation of availability of state share, required land and statutory clearances. However, the file kept shuttling between the directorate and the Secretariat,” the MP said

Monday’s review meeting decided to prepare a detailed project report within a month. “The allocation of funds under PMMSY will be finalised in September and we must submit the report well in advance,” Hibi said.