Uprooted tree wrecks nine shops as heavy rain, wind batter Fort Kochi

KOCHI: Heavy rain and strong winds led to widespread damage in Fort Kochi, with an uprooted tree destroying nine roadside shops near the Fort Kochi beach in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred around 1am near one of the entrances to Fort Kochi Beach, close to the PWD Rest House. Shop owners said the massive tree crashed onto a row of shops, destroying three structures and partially damaging six others. One of the affected shops had been vacated a few days earlier. There were no injuries or casualties.

The shop owners alleged that concerns regarding the condition of the tree had been repeatedly raised with authorities. “We knew the tree would fall. Complaints were submitted before the heritage office and village office, but they did not fell the tree completely. Only a few branches were removed,” alleged Sudheer, the owner of one of the partially damaged shops. He estimated the total loss in the Rs 10- Rs 15 lakh range.

“If it had happened a few hours earlier, there would have definitely been casualties,” he added.

Authorities and emergency personnel reached the spot shortly after the incident and began removing the tree. However, concerns loom over the safety of several other aging trees in the area.

“There are several other trees in the vicinity that are in vulnerable condition and could get uprooted,” Sudheer said, urging authorities to conduct an inspection and take preventive measures.