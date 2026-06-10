Central agencies may probe Kochi Cyber fraud kingpin over suspected Cambodia human trafficking racket

According to investigators, around 100 people, including several Malayalis and women, were allegedly recruited and sent to Cambodia by the racket under the guise of overseas job opportunities. Police are examining whether more people from Kerala and other states were trafficked through similar channels.

The investigation team has recovered visuals of online video interviews conducted with job aspirants from Abdul Rahman’s laptop. An iPhone containing similar visuals has also been seized, while another mobile phone used by the accused is yet to be traced.

Investigators found that candidates selected were initially taken to countries such as Thailand and Vietnam on visiting visas before being transported by road to the Cambodian border. Sources said local officials at the border were allegedly bribed to facilitate illegal crossings.

Victims’ passports were reportedly confiscated before they were taken into Cambodia, leaving them without any identification or travel documents.