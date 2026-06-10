Kaloor assault case: Six held, four still absconding

KOCHI: Six persons have been arrested in connection with the Kaloor assault case, while four others remain absconding, police said.

Police have since arrested the prime accused, Akbar Ali, along with five others. A separate case has also been registered against Akbar Ali for allegedly operating an immoral trafficking centre from a lodge in Kaloor. Investigators said the lodge has been sealed as part of the probe.

According to investigators, the two women arrested in the assault case are associates of Akbar Ali. Police have also confirmed that the women travelled in Akbar Ali’s car after the incident.Efforts are under way to trace and apprehend the remaining four accused.