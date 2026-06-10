Police officer dies by suicide in Kerala's Ernakulam dt; family alleges work stress

KOCHI: A senior civil police officer attached to Munambam police station was found dead at his residence on Tuesday in what appears to be a suicide, with family members alleging on Wednesday that he had been under severe stress over certain issues at the station.

The deceased has been identified as Binu Varghese (43), a native of Kedamangalam in Paravur block in Ernakulam district. He was working as a senior civil police officer at Munambam police station.

“After he came back from the station, he appeared very stressed and said there was some issue in the station. He feared that he might get suspended or lose his job,” his wife Sini, who is a nurse, told the media.

According to the FIR registered by North Paravur police on Tuesday, Binu was found hanging at his house around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. He was immediately rushed to Paravur Taluk Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Senior police officials said the matter is under enquiry and that all aspects related to the incident would be examined.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, contact TN’s helpline at 104 or Sneha’s suicide helpline at 044-24640050)