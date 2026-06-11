Metro Phase II work gains momentum, KMRL targets Aug 2027 commissioning

KOCHI: Construction of Kochi Metro’s Phase II corridor connecting JLN Stadium station and Infopark via Kakkanad has entered an accelerated phase, with the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) reporting significant progress on one of Kerala’s largest ongoing urban infrastructure projects.

The 10.58-km elevated corridor, comprising 10 stations, is expected to be completed by next June, followed by testing, commissioning, and system integration work. KMRL is aiming to open the line for service in August, 2027.

According to KMRL, all foundation work, including piling and pile-cap construction at station sites, have been completed. Around 85% of the viaduct piling work has also been finished, while nearly 3.5 km of superstructure – comprising U-girders and I-girders – has already been launched and is ready for track laying.

Metro officials said viaduct construction is currently progressing at a rate of 25-30 metres per day and is expected to accelerate further after the monsoon season. The agency noted that all key systems contracts, including those related to track work, power supply, signalling and telecommunications, have already been finalised, enabling parallel progress across various project components.