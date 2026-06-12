E. coli bacteria found in drinking water sources near Kent Mahal complex in Kochi

KOCHI: The long-running sewage and solid waste dumping dispute involving Kent Mahal Apartments in Brahmapuram has taken a significant turn, with laboratory tests detecting bacterial contamination in wastewater samples as well as in drinking water drawn from nearby wells.

For nearly a decade, residents of Vadavucode-Puthencruz have alleged that wastewater discharged from the apartment complex has been affecting nearby water bodies, fields and residential areas. The test results have now brought renewed attention to a controversy that has remained unresolved despite years of complaints, official interventions and court proceedings.

The Community Health Centre, Vadavucode, recently collected two samples of water discharged through the channel running behind the apartment complex and sent them to the Regional Public Health Laboratory. It detected the presence of coliform bacteria in the samples.

An analysis of drinking water samples collected from nearby wells at the Regional Analytical Laboratory, Kakkanad detected both coliform bacteria and E. coli, raising concerns about groundwater quality in the areas.