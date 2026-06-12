Subsidy remains a ‘promise’: Ernakulam e-auto operators park their ‘worries’ away

KOCHI: Despite more than a month having passed since the initial May 1 deadline for removing electric auto-rickshaws lying defunct on the Kaloor metro station premises, several of the vehicles remain parked here.

The Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society said it is awaiting a court verdict on pending subsidy related issues. “During the time of signing the contract with Kochi corporation, it was promised that Rs 30,000 would be provided as subsidy for each of the 30 auto-rickshaws the society sourced. This comes to Rs 9 lakh. Now, even after four years, this money is nowhere in sight,” Binu Varghese, a society officer-bearer, told TNIE.

“The lack of clarity over financial support has left vehicle operators unable to bear the cost of keeping them running, or even shifting them. And so the vehicles remain parked on the metro premises,” he said.

With the subsidy not forthcoming despite writing to various arms of the government, the society filed a case. The next court hearing on the matter is expected on June 18. It was in 2022 that the society entered into an agreement with the corporation for an ambitious project to augment last-mile connectivity in the city.

Availing funds from the German federal enterprise GIZ, the corporation bought 30 of the proposed 80 autos. A sum of Rs 50,000 was drawn from the funds to cover the initial cost of each auto, which amounted to Rs 2.5 lakh. The remainder was footed by the society by way of a bank loan. “Even when there was uncertainty about the subsidy, we continued to repay the loan, avoiding defaults. We did that for two years,” Binu said.