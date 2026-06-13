Drug peddlers operating from Kochi lodges arrested

KOCHI: Two suspected drug peddlers who allegedly operated from lodges across Kochi were arrested with 6.031g of MDMA during an excise raid under Operation Thunder near the Ernakulam South Metro Station on Friday.

The accused are Muhasheeb S ,29, of Kollam, and Ashika Tanveer, 22, of Thrissur. Officials also seized Rs 12,620, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales. Excise officials said the duo allegedly brought MDMA from Bengaluru and stayed in various lodges in Kochi while distributing the drug.