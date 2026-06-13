Job fraud racket: 7 captive migrant workers rescued in Kochi

KOCHI: Seven migrant workers allegedly held captive by a gang that promised jobs in Canada were rescued by the Kochi city police on Friday, while one suspect was arrested in connection with the interstate job fraud racket.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, police launched an investigation and traced the victims to a rented building near the Cheranalloor junction. Officers said all seven men were found in a weakened condition when they were rescued. The victims hail from Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

According to investigators, the accused had lured the men with promises of employment opportunities in Canada and collected around Rs 30 lakh from each victim. The gang allegedly assured them that arrangements would be made to facilitate their migration to Canada. Instead, the victims were allegedly held captive and threatened at the rented premises.

Victims forced to take videos from ‘Canada’

Police said the accused operated an elaborate fraud by creating the impression that the victims had already reached Canada. To achieve this, flex boards displaying images of Canadian locations were installed inside the house, and the victims were filmed standing in front of them.

The victims were allegedly forced to tell their relatives that they had safely arrived in Canada. The videos were then sent to family members back home, convincing them that the migration process had been completed and helping them extract money from the victims.

Police said all seven victims had educational qualifications only up to Class VIII, making them particularly vulnerable to the scam.