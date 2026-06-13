Kerala High Court nod to demolish army towers in Vyttila

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted permission to the Ernakulam District Administration to proceed with the demolition of the dilapidated Towers B and C of Chander Kunj Army Towers at Silver Sand Island in Vyttila.

While considering a petition filed by leading demolition and dismantling contractor PK Unique Projects, Tamil Nadu, challenging the tender proceedings for the demolition, the court stated that the pendency of the petition would not preclude the continuation of the process and that it would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

The petitioner argued that the DC Committee constituted for the demolition had decided to award the work to Edifice Engineering, Mumbai, the second-lowest bidder, instead of the lowest bidder — the petitioner. The district administration did not disclose any reason for superseding the petitioner’s bid, the petitioner alleged.