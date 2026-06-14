Brazil Legends vs Indian All Stars match set for September 20

KOCHI: Football fans in Kerala are in for a treat as Kochi will host an exhibition match between Brazil Legends and Indian All Stars at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on September 20.

The official ticket for the match was launched at a function held in Kochi on Friday.

The Brazil Legends squad is expected to feature former stars including members of the 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning team. Organisers said global icons Ronaldinho and Rivaldo are expected. The Indian All Stars team will feature former national team players, including I M Vijayan, C K Vineeth, Jo Paul Ancheri and K T Chacko.