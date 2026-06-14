Dispute over eviction of seven SC families in Pariyathukavu settled

KOCHI: The dispute over a court verdict to evict seven SC families from the 2.69-acre Pariyathukavu settlement at Malayidamthuruth near Kizhakkambalam has been amicably settled.

A high-level meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Roji M John decided to provide five cents of land to each of the seven families and provide road access to the property.

The government will construct houses for the families within a year and they will be granted to cut down the trees on the property they are currently residing, the minister said.

The SC families will be allowed to stay in the property where they are living until the construction of the new houses is completed.

The cases registered in connection with the protest against eviction drive will be withdrawn.

Both the land owner and the settlers will sign an agreement within two days.

The advocate general will submit the agreement before the High Court before June 16, the deadline set by the court, he said.

Kunnathunad MLA V P Sajeendran, District Collector G Priyanka, Ernakulam Rural SP K S Sudarshan, Additional District Magistrate K Manoj and elected representatives attended the meeting held in the district collector’s chamber on Saturday evening.