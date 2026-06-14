Private bus owner in Kochi offers free travel for men

KOCHI: With the state government set to implement free travel for women in KSRTC buses from Monday, a private bus owner has announced that he will offer one-day free travel for men as a token protest.

B O Davis, owner of private bus Little Flower, plying on Aluva-Manjali route, said he will offer free travel for men in the bus for seven trips from 6.30 am to 8 pm on Monday. Besides, women passengers who avoid KSRTC buses and board his bus will be welcomed with sweets.

“The Priyadarshini scheme announced by the state government will destroy the public transport system and will land operators in debt. The majority of our passengers are women. With the launch of free travel, women passengers will shift to KSRTC buses and private bus service will become unviable, “ he said.

Davis said he has been operating the Aluva-Manjali service for the past 25 years overcoming stiff competition from KSRTC buses.

“How can I sustain the service with students who travel at a concession rate of Re 1? There has been a hike of Rs 8 per litre for diesel. My token protest is an attempt to remind the government about the threat posed by this decision,” said Davis.