Skywalk linking Tripunithura railway & metro stations under consideration

KOCHI: A proposal to construct a skywalk linking Tripunithura railway station and Tripunithura metro station is under the active consideration of the Thiruvanathapuram division of Southern Railway.

The project is being planned as part of a multimodal connectivity initiative aimed at improving passenger convenience and strengthening integration between various modes of public transport.

Southern Railway is working in coordination with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on the proposal. The alignment of the skywalk is being finalised in consultation with KMRL.

MP Hibi Eden, who had been actively pushing for the skywalk’s development, said, “The project will enable seamless movement between the railway and metro networks, allowing passengers to access either system without having to navigate busy roads.”

He added that the facility would significantly reduce pedestrian and vehicular congestion in the station area and provide thousands of daily commuters a safe, sheltered walkway. The Southern Railway, too, notes that the skywalk has become an essential public infrastructure requirement in view of the sharp increase in passenger traffic in Tripunithura region.

As suggested by the legislator, technical experts from Southern Railway and KMRL are holding joint discussions to expedite steps in the project.