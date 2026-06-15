Drug traffickers play ‘pass the parcel’ in Kochi

KOCHI: Traffickers are using unsuspecting homes, shops and workshops in Kochi as covert collection points for narcotics shipped through courier services, a ploy police say is gaining traction as intensified anti-drug operations force illicit syndicates to adopt new methods to evade detection.

The trend came to light during investigations under the statewide ‘Operation Toofan’ anti-narcotics crackdown, which investigators believe has forced drug rings to revive and modify the parcel route.

According to Kochi City police, synthetic drugs and cannabis products purchased through dark-web platforms are being concealed inside everyday items and shipped through courier services.

“Instead of using their own addresses, traffickers are increasingly choosing locations that regularly receive courier deliveries. This allows the actual recipient to remain detached from the consignment,” an investigator involved in the probe said.

The tactic recently came to light when a parcel containing nearly 10 kg of ganja was delivered to a workshop in Kochi. Employees accepted the package as a routine delivery but alerted police on discovering the contraband.