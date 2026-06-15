Influenza cases on the rise in Ernakulam, four deaths in June

KOCHI: With the number of cases and deaths rising, Ernakulam district is grappling with the spread of the influenza virus. Adding to the concern, the district has reported four influenza-related deaths and one fever-related death so far in June.
Given the changing climatic conditions, urbanisation, and the onset of the monsoon, experts have warned of a surge in cases. Adopting preventive measures to contain the spread is imperative, they said.
Influenza is a seasonal disease caused by environmental and other factors, with fever and body pain being the common symptoms. However, a high proportion of the elderly population and youngsters with lifestyle diseases, cancer, and obesity poses a risk of complications.
In May, Ernakulam district reported as many as 161 cases, and the number rose to 252 in the first 13 days of June. In April, the district had reported 41 cases.
Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) research cell, Kerala, said the influenza virus circulates seasonally across the world. “Influenza is well-known for sudden increases and decreases in its infection patterns. Also, there are different strains (H1N1 and H3N2) circulating. Influenza is not the common cold. Someone who suffered from the disease can be infected again even within a year,” Dr Rajeev said.
He added that studies on influenza in Kerala have also revealed that the virus circulation happens primarily from May to August in most years, with peaks in June and July. In Western nations, it occurs later, mainly in the winter months. During the monsoon season, high humidity levels and indoor crowding create conditions that allow viruses to remain airborne for longer, increasing the risk of spread.
According to Dr Rajeev, vaccination can help prevent complications and deaths from influenza in all age groups. “There is a vaccine available for influenza. Administering it can prevent the spread and reduce the risk of complications and deaths,” he said.
An expert panel led by Dr Ekbal, entrusted with formulating a new immunisation policy in November 2023, had proposed a mandatory administration of flu jabs to those aged 65 and above, but no action has been taken.
Meanwhile, the state government, in its 2026-27 budget presented in February, proposed conducting a ‘Pneumococcal Vaccination Drive’ among the elderly in Kerala. The programme will target elderly persons aged 60 and above from BPL families. An amoutn of `50 crore has been earmarked for the programme.
Precautions against influenza spread
Avoid crowded places, especially in unventilated areas
Wear masks in public places
Isolate if presented with symptoms of influenza.
Influenza cases in Ernakulam
June: 252
May: 161
April: 41
Deaths: 4
(Source – Directorate of Health Services, Kerala)