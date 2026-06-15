Influenza cases on the rise in Ernakulam, four deaths in June

KOCHI: With the number of cases and deaths rising, Ernakulam district is grappling with the spread of the influenza virus. Adding to the concern, the district has reported four influenza-related deaths and one fever-related death so far in June.

Given the changing climatic conditions, urbanisation, and the onset of the monsoon, experts have warned of a surge in cases. Adopting preventive measures to contain the spread is imperative, they said.

Influenza is a seasonal disease caused by environmental and other factors, with fever and body pain being the common symptoms. However, a high proportion of the elderly population and youngsters with lifestyle diseases, cancer, and obesity poses a risk of complications.

In May, Ernakulam district reported as many as 161 cases, and the number rose to 252 in the first 13 days of June. In April, the district had reported 41 cases.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) research cell, Kerala, said the influenza virus circulates seasonally across the world. “Influenza is well-known for sudden increases and decreases in its infection patterns. Also, there are different strains (H1N1 and H3N2) circulating. Influenza is not the common cold. Someone who suffered from the disease can be infected again even within a year,” Dr Rajeev said.