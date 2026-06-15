Kerala police crack down on suspects in multi-crore Canada job fraud

KOCHI: The search for the accused in the Canada job scam case intensified on Sunday, with Cheranalloor police conducting searches across the city amid suspicions that the suspects have fled the district. Ten people, including the prime accused – identified as Aryan, a Karnataka native residing in Canada – are absconding in connection with the case. A West Bengal native, Abdul Rahim, had been nabbed as part of the case.

The incident came to light after police on Friday rescued seven migrant workers who had allegedly been confined in a rented building on Mundyath Road near the Cheranalloor junction. According to the investigators, the accused had collected around Rs 30 lakh from each victim on the promise of arranging jobs abroad.

Investigators suspect that the prime accused is currently in the state and are trying to trace him before he leaves. They suspect that an international racket is behind the fraud, in which job seekers were allegedly duped of lakhs of rupees after being promised employment opportunities in Canada. Preliminary findings suggest that the gang had cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.

Cheranalloor police have contacted their counterparts in other states to gather information about the network and track down the accused. The probe team is also planning to take into custody Abdul Rahim, currently under remand, for detailed questioning.