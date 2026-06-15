Operation Toofan: 12 held, 60 heroin vials seized in Perumbavoor

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police on Sunday conducted extensive raids across Perumbavoor as part of the anti-narcotics drive Operation Toofan, taking a total of 12 persons into custody and seizing 60 vials of heroin.

The operation, led by Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena, covered several locations, including Perumbavoor bus stand, fish market and other parts of the town. A sniffer dog trained to detect narcotic substances was deployed during the inspections. The raids, which began in the evening, continued late into the night.

Police also recovered cannabis, hashish oil and heroin from various locations during the raids. Four sacks of banned tobacco products were seized, while two migrant women were arrested for allegedly selling narcotic substances.

According to police, intensified enforcement measures launched since June 1 have led to the seizure of around 60kg of cannabis, 780g of hashish oil and 5g of MDMA. During the period, around 60 drug-related cases were registered and 73 persons arrested.

The largest cannabis haul under Operation Toofan was 34kg of the drug seized at Kunnuvazhi. Police said special teams have been constituted to trace the source and destination of the seized narcotics, and dismantle the trafficking networks behind the smuggling operations.