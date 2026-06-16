Be vigilant against leptospirosis, Ernakulam health department urges public

KOCHI: Given the high risk of leptospirosis infection during the monsoon season, the Ernakulam district health department on Monday urged people to remain cautious and adopt preventive measures.

In an official statement, District Medical Officer Shahirsha warned that direct contact with contaminated soil and stagnant water can lead to infection.

“The bacteria that cause leptospirosis, commonly found in soil and muddy water, can enter the body through cuts, abrasions, cracked skin, insect bites, and through soft areas of the skin.

Therefore, when entering muddy areas or waterlogged places, people should take personal protective measures to avoid direct contact. Use gloves, waterproof footwear, and rain boots,” Dr Shahirsha said. The district has reported as many as 10 confirmed and nine suspected cases of leptospirosis in the first 13 days of June.

“Severe fatigue, pain in the calf muscles, headache, fever, and back pain may be symptoms of leptospirosis. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek treatment immediately.

People who have been exposed to soil or stagnant water contaminated with the bacteria should inform about such exposure,” he said, adding that self-medication and other medicines should not be taken without a doctor’s advice.