Shut for a year, Priyadarshini Park in Kochi stirs to life with renovation work

KOCHI: Priyadarshini Park on Willingdon Island, once a favourite evening retreat for families from across Kochi, is set to reopen with a new look after remaining shut for over a year.

The park, maintained by the Cochin Port Authority, had gradually fallen into disuse after the Covid pandemic. Though minor renovation work was carried out once, locals say the space never regained its former vibrancy.

“For many families in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, especially those with children, the Priyadarshini Park, which was only a short hop on the boat away, was the preferred destination to spend their evenings,” said Padmakumari T, the councillor of Island North.

“On weekends, the place was abuzz with the laughter of children,” she recalled, adding, “Sadly, that’s not to be heard for a while. The park has remained closed for over a year now.”

Though poor maintenance, which left the space overrun with weeds, making even a quiet stroll impossible, is widely believed to have prompted the authorities to close the facility, Priyadarshini also hints that poor oversight had led to youngsters misusing the space.

“The park is, as you know, located within a sensitive port zone. Of late, the space had become a hangout spot for youngsters and couples, even during late hours. This likely created concerns, forcing authorities to close the park,” said Vipin Dev, who works at a nearby shipping and logistics firm.