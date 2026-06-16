Shut for a year, Priyadarshini Park in Kochi stirs to life with renovation work

KOCHI: Priyadarshini Park on Willingdon Island, once a favourite evening retreat for families from across Kochi, is set to reopen with a new look after remaining shut for over a year.
The park, maintained by the Cochin Port Authority, had gradually fallen into disuse after the Covid pandemic. Though minor renovation work was carried out once, locals say the space never regained its former vibrancy.
“For many families in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, especially those with children, the Priyadarshini Park, which was only a short hop on the boat away, was the preferred destination to spend their evenings,” said Padmakumari T, the councillor of Island North.
“On weekends, the place was abuzz with the laughter of children,” she recalled, adding, “Sadly, that’s not to be heard for a while. The park has remained closed for over a year now.”
Though poor maintenance, which left the space overrun with weeds, making even a quiet stroll impossible, is widely believed to have prompted the authorities to close the facility, Priyadarshini also hints that poor oversight had led to youngsters misusing the space.
“The park is, as you know, located within a sensitive port zone. Of late, the space had become a hangout spot for youngsters and couples, even during late hours. This likely created concerns, forcing authorities to close the park,” said Vipin Dev, who works at a nearby shipping and logistics firm.
The prolonged closure has had a detrimental effect on the residents and local businesses. If anything, it deprived them of one of the few public leisure spaces on the island, where visitors could unwind amid the calm surroundings away from the bustle of the city.
Nazer M, who’s been running a tea shop near the park for the past 35 years, is one of the most affected by the facility remaining closed. “Earlier, I’ve had customers well late into the night. They would come with families, spend their evenings at the park, and, on their return, would stop at my shop for tea and snacks. All that’s gone now. I’ve lost a lot of business and hardly break even now,” he said, midway into closing his shop. It was not even 6 pm.
“I often stopped at the park on my way home after work. The serene space and the generally quiet atmosphere of the island provided an ideal ambience to unwind after a hectic day. The facility remaining closed is a big setback,” said Jerome M, a local commuter.
However, the park won’t be shut for long. According to Cochin Port officials, a comprehensive renovation project, costing Rs 32.97 lakh, is currently under way. The work, which commenced on May 1 following preliminary preparations in late April, is expected to be completed within three months.
“The revamped park will feature a dedicated yoga platform, improved lawns, fresh landscaping, and a variety of ornamental plants. In a tribute to the island’s maritime heritage, we have also planned to deck up and display Dorothy, the historic boat associated with harbour engineer Sir Robert Bristow, who played a key role in the creation of Willingdon Island,” said a port official.
Anchors and boilers from old vessels will also be installed as heritage exhibits, he added.
TNIE has learned that a portion of the project’s Rs 32.97 lakh cost has also been earmarked for maintenance of the park over the next two years. “We have tasked the work of renovation and regular maintenance of the facility to a third party,” the official said.
Though monsoon showers have temporarily slowed the work’s progress, the port official said that work is expected to gather pace next week and that the park could be ready for visitors by August. Learning of the news, councillor Padmakumari said, “We are hopeful that Priyadarshini Park will once again become the vibrant space it was known to be.”