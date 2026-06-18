Bus staffer in Ernakulam dies after assault by colleague; accused arrested.

KOCHI: A bus employee who was seriously injured after he was assaulted by a fellow bus worker following a dispute at the North Paravur bus stand on June 12, died on Wednesday. The deceased is Sibi, 40, a native of Ezhikkara in Ernakulam. Police subsequently arrested the accused, Ayush, 40, a Cheranalloor native, in connection with the case.

According to police, the two, who were employed on different buses, got into an argument over the scheduling and departure of their respective buses from the stand. The dispute escalated into a physical altercation during which Ayush assaulted Sibi, causing a serious head injury. Sibi was undergoing treatment since the incident but he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

His relatives lodged a complaint with the North Paravur police on June 14. Further investigation is underway.