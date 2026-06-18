'Extremely unhygienic': Two eateries shut after joint inspection across Kochi

KOCHI: Aiming to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in the city, the Kochi corporation health wing, food safety department, police, and the health department carried out an intensive inspection at roadside food stalls and street eateries on Wednesday and found two outlets operating in extremely unhygienic conditions.

The inspection team, led by District Medical Officer Dr Shahir Shah, inspected 30 establishments in areas including railway station premises and boat jetty surroundings. “We have directed the unhygienic outlets to be shut. Water samples were collected from eight establishments that failed to produce drinking water quality test reports and were sent for laboratory analysis. Notices containing corrective measures were issued to establishments where deficiencies were identified,” Dr Shahir Shah said.

Further, he said serious violations were detected, including the absence of health cards for food handlers, use of poor-quality drinking water, preparation of beverages using spoiled fruits, and the storage of stale food in refrigerators.

The health department also issued guidelines for roadside food stalls, hotels, educational institutions, hostels, and care homes. They include mandatory health cards for food handlers, providing only water boiled for at least 20 minutes, ensuring that unboiled water is not mixed with boiled water, and displaying well-chlorination dates, drinking water test results, and licences.

“We have also directed them to take other hygiene measures, including washing hands with soap, keeping nails clean, wearing head caps, using fresh fruits for beverages, and avoiding the use of industrial ice. Persons exhibiting symptoms of illness have been directed not to handle food items,” the DMO added.