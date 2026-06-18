Kochi water metro weighs fresh advisories after viral dance on ferry

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is considering issuing fresh advisories on passenger conduct after a video showing a group of passengers performing a garba dance aboard its ferry went viral on social media, triggering a debate on appropriate behaviour in public transport spaces. “Efforts are also on to make our guidelines more visible. This way, we can prevent activities that could compromise passenger comfort or safety,” a source with the water metro told TNIE.
He confirmed that no formal complaint was received regarding the garba incident and no action has been initiated against the passengers involved as yet. “That said, the water metro team is reviewing the matter and may take appropriate steps if deemed necessary,” the source added.
According to him, crew members on board had noticed the activity as it transpired and had reported it through official channels. “It was flagged right away. It isn’t that we missed the incident.
That particular incident did not result in any disturbance or safety issue at the time, and there were no complaints from fellow passengers. But it’s always better to be safe than sorry,” he said.
Another source said that water metro ferries are made to withstand even more turbulence and that the dance, as seen in the video, is not a big hindrance to the seamless movement of the vessel. “The boat has undergone a series of tests that check for balance, stability, etc. And the dance is not a problem. But this was the first such incident of its kind, and I’m sure the officials will now take the steps necessary to see this not repeated,” he said.
The water metro is examining whether additional advisories are required to define acceptable passenger behaviour on ferries, the source said. “Anything out of the ordinary needs permission from the water metro office,” he added.
The water metro declined to officially comment.