Kochi water metro weighs fresh advisories after viral dance on ferry

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is considering issuing fresh advisories on passenger conduct after a video showing a group of passengers performing a garba dance aboard its ferry went viral on social media, triggering a debate on appropriate behaviour in public transport spaces. “Efforts are also on to make our guidelines more visible. This way, we can prevent activities that could compromise passenger comfort or safety,” a source with the water metro told TNIE.

He confirmed that no formal complaint was received regarding the garba incident and no action has been initiated against the passengers involved as yet. “That said, the water metro team is reviewing the matter and may take appropriate steps if deemed necessary,” the source added.

According to him, crew members on board had noticed the activity as it transpired and had reported it through official channels. “It was flagged right away. It isn’t that we missed the incident.