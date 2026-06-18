'Well-planned city by 2041': Draft sets development agenda for Angamaly.

KOCHI: If plans drawn up by the district town planning department are anything to go by, the day will not be far off when Angamaly will mirror the rapid growth of the state’s commercial capital. Against this backdrop, Angamaly municipality has released a new draft master plan that envisages development of infrastructure and projects across several sectors.
The master plan targets planned development of the municipality, ensuring optimum service delivery through augmentation of infrastructure facilities, ensuring land use in conforming to land suitability, sustainable utilisation of natural resources, and creating a livable, vibrant town.
According to Reetha Paul, chairperson of the municipality, the plan has being developed at a critical moment for the town. “It aims to balance economic growth with environmental protection, retain agricultural land while strengthening commercial and residential infrastructure and leverage connectivity to generate new livelihoods and services for the wider hinterland,” she said.
She pointed out that the draft plan has been prepared on a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform, incorporating the latest urban reforms such as risk information, sponge-city concept and provisions of local area plans.
“On Wednesday, we called a meeting of stakeholders and general public to share their opinions and reservations regarding the projects and agendas mentioned in the plan. More discussions will be held before the final plan is arrived at. However, the aim is to turn Angamaly into a well-planned city by 2041,” said Reetha.
Some of the projects that have been tagged as priority include construction of an inter-state bus terminal, multi-functional blue-green corridor along Manjaly Thodu, upgradation of the municipal park, a happiness sensory park, library and play area, 5MLD sewage treatment plant and STP, effluent treatment plant at SIDCO Industrial Estate, solid waste treatment plant at TELK, upgradation of Angamaly main market and establishment of a modern slaughter house.
The chairperson said that 20 road projects will be undertaken. “Of these, Angamaly-Kundanoor Bypass, Angamaly Airport Road, Puliyanam Pokkam-Chakkaraparambu-Kodussery Road and proposed Angamaly Bypass, under the headline North-South link, will be widened. Twelve roads under the East-West link will also be widened. New four-lane roads will also be constructed,” said the chairperson.
The other proposed projects include setting up an MSME park inside the industrial park, building infrastructure for IT-based industries and startup village and a business incubation centre. “Tourism industry will also be given importance with projects like setting up of tourism amenity centre, preservation and conservation of heritage structures and the back to roots project. We plan to upgrade the TELK 60KV substation to 110KV. A 33KV feeder will come at the KSEB store, and EV charging stations will be set up at two locations,” Reetha said.
Safe drinking water and sanitation will also be taken care of, she added. A 17 MLD water treatment plant and a 25,000-litre overhead tank have been mentioned in the plan. Under the waste management plan, provision has been made for a 5 MLD STP and FSTP, effluent treatment plant and public comfort stations at suitable locations.
Plans have also been made to expand the taluk hospital and community health centre, besides setting up an integrated medical centre for homoeopathy and ayurveda. Under the transportation header, provision has been made for construction of footover bridges at seven places in town. It has also been proposed to redevelop Angamaly railway station area.
“The draft master plan has been drawn up taking into consideration the needs in each sector,” the chairperson said.
Proposed projects
Bamboo emporium at Poothathuruthu
MSME park inside industrial area
Startup village and business incubation centre
Upgrading of main market
Street-vending zone
17 MLD water treatment plant
25,000L overhead tank
Decentralised treatment facilities
Biodegradable treatment plants at community-level
Non-biodegradable treatment plants
Solid waste treatment plant
Bio-bins and MCFs
Upgrading of TELK 60KV substation to 110KV
33KV feeder at KSEB store
EV charging stations at two locations
FOB at 7 locations
Footpath along all arterial and sub arterial roads
Multi-modal logistics park and truck terminal
Water transport station at six locations
ROB @ FCI road
New bridge across
Manjaly Thodu
MLCP at 3 locations
Mini bus stand near Nayathode South Jn
Junction improvement at nine locations
Angamaly railway station area redevelopment