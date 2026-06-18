'Well-planned city by 2041': Draft sets development agenda for Angamaly.

KOCHI: If plans drawn up by the district town planning department are anything to go by, the day will not be far off when Angamaly will mirror the rapid growth of the state’s commercial capital. Against this backdrop, Angamaly municipality has released a new draft master plan that envisages development of infrastructure and projects across several sectors.

The master plan targets planned development of the municipality, ensuring optimum service delivery through augmentation of infrastructure facilities, ensuring land use in conforming to land suitability, sustainable utilisation of natural resources, and creating a livable, vibrant town.

According to Reetha Paul, chairperson of the municipality, the plan has being developed at a critical moment for the town. “It aims to balance economic growth with environmental protection, retain agricultural land while strengthening commercial and residential infrastructure and leverage connectivity to generate new livelihoods and services for the wider hinterland,” she said.

She pointed out that the draft plan has been prepared on a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform, incorporating the latest urban reforms such as risk information, sponge-city concept and provisions of local area plans.

“On Wednesday, we called a meeting of stakeholders and general public to share their opinions and reservations regarding the projects and agendas mentioned in the plan. More discussions will be held before the final plan is arrived at. However, the aim is to turn Angamaly into a well-planned city by 2041,” said Reetha.

Some of the projects that have been tagged as priority include construction of an inter-state bus terminal, multi-functional blue-green corridor along Manjaly Thodu, upgradation of the municipal park, a happiness sensory park, library and play area, 5MLD sewage treatment plant and STP, effluent treatment plant at SIDCO Industrial Estate, solid waste treatment plant at TELK, upgradation of Angamaly main market and establishment of a modern slaughter house.