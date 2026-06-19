Kochi corporation to get ball rolling on shaping livable city policy

KOCHI: Aiming to make Kochi sustainable and livable, the city corporation is set to prepare a livable, sustainable city development plan. The approach will integrate climate resilience, inclusive growth, economic competitiveness and sustainable urban systems.

The project, to be carried out in partnership with Jain University, aims to identify key development projects and priority interventions to be implemented until 2050 and will include necessary administrative, technical and financial mechanisms for their phased implementation.

According to Mayor V K Minimol, the policy will be prepared after discussions with experts, stakeholders and the public. “We are planning a two-day workshop for preparation of the policy. The aim is to study the issues and requirements in different sectors. This will allow experts the opportunity to offer solutions and proposals,” she said, adding that the final proposal will be made only after several discussions.

Discussions will also be held with the state government on the preparation and implementation of the policy.

The corporation is planning to constitute a special panel for discussions on the plan and preparation of policy. The policy will also define resource-mobilisation mechanisms, including state and central government schemes, private partnerships and international financial assistance.