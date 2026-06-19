Kochi's Atlantis Junction railway overbridge project veers onto fast lane

KOCHI: The proposed railway overbridge (ROB) at Atlantis Junction may finally provide a vital link between MG Road and Panampilly Nagar, without railway gate closures, that currently make the only alternative, via Kizhavana Road, an daunting journey during rush hours.
The project, which recently underwent a redesign following concerns over its impact on a drainage canal, is expected to peel off a layer of stress from key arterial roads in the city.
“The bridge will begin near Koithara canal, adjacent to the Indian Oil residential quarters in Panampilly Nagar, curve across the railway tracks and land near the Indus Motors showroom on MG Road,” one of the project engineers told TNIE.
“The S-shaped, four-lane alignment has been designed to connect with the wider four-lane roads on either side (i.e., Panampilly Nagar Road and MG Road), allowing vehicles to bypass the [Atlantis] level crossing altogether,” the engineer added.
The official believes that the project will particularly benefit motorists travelling between Panampilly Nagar, MG Road, Thevara and adjoining commercial areas, where traffic often builds up when the railway gate remains closed for passing trains.
“The other commute option is via the South ROB. But even this is plagued by traffic woes during rush hours. The proposed ROB offers an alternative and is indeed helpful if you want to connect to [Willingdon] Island,” the engineer highlighted.
The project has been the subject of some confusion. “Some have mistaken that the ROB is being built over the existing railway crossing on Kizhavana Road, which many identify as Atlantis Junction. However, that’s wrong. The proposed ROB is coming up south of that,” Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod clarified.
Adding to that, the official stressed that the existing Kizhavana Road and level crossing will continue to function as they do now. “It will provide yet another commute option to motorists,” the official said.
The parcel of land adjoining MG Road had been acquired and placed under the caretakership of the corporation. “We are progressing well with the project. Recently, we had to make a design revision after an objection from Panampilly Nagar residents,” the engineer said.
Indeed, the design was revised after it was found that a central supporting pillar of the bridge was to rise from the Koithara Canal. “There was pushback from locals as the area is prone to waterlogging. Placing a pillar inside the canal threatened to worsen the situation,” Vinod had said, before urging a design overhaul.
Following the concerns, the consultant, KITCO, modified the plan. “We will be submitting a revised design and the accompanying cost estimate by June 22,” a KITCO official said, adding that the change is limited to the canal section and does not affect the overall alignment of the project.
Estimated to cost around `89 crore (the first draft figure), the ROB is expected to become a key addition to the city’s road infrastructure.
The shifting of utility infrastructure such as KSEB lines, BSNL poles and KWA pipes is currently under way.