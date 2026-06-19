Kochi's Atlantis Junction railway overbridge project veers onto fast lane

KOCHI: The proposed railway overbridge (ROB) at Atlantis Junction may finally provide a vital link between MG Road and Panampilly Nagar, without railway gate closures, that currently make the only alternative, via Kizhavana Road, an daunting journey during rush hours.

The project, which recently underwent a redesign following concerns over its impact on a drainage canal, is expected to peel off a layer of stress from key arterial roads in the city.

“The bridge will begin near Koithara canal, adjacent to the Indian Oil residential quarters in Panampilly Nagar, curve across the railway tracks and land near the Indus Motors showroom on MG Road,” one of the project engineers told TNIE.

“The S-shaped, four-lane alignment has been designed to connect with the wider four-lane roads on either side (i.e., Panampilly Nagar Road and MG Road), allowing vehicles to bypass the [Atlantis] level crossing altogether,” the engineer added.

The official believes that the project will particularly benefit motorists travelling between Panampilly Nagar, MG Road, Thevara and adjoining commercial areas, where traffic often builds up when the railway gate remains closed for passing trains.

“The other commute option is via the South ROB. But even this is plagued by traffic woes during rush hours. The proposed ROB offers an alternative and is indeed helpful if you want to connect to [Willingdon] Island,” the engineer highlighted.

The project has been the subject of some confusion. “Some have mistaken that the ROB is being built over the existing railway crossing on Kizhavana Road, which many identify as Atlantis Junction. However, that’s wrong. The proposed ROB is coming up south of that,” Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod clarified.