478 job letters given away at PM-VBRY event in Kochi

KOCHI: A regional programme of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) held at the Ernakulam Town Hall here on Friday saw the distribution of 478 employment letters to newly employed beneficiaries covered under the scheme.

The event was attended by around 850 participants, including beneficiaries, employers, representatives of industry associations, public representatives, senior state government officials and officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court was the chief guest. Kochi Mayor Adv V K Minimol attended the programme, while Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi addressed the gathering through a video message. The Kochi event was organised as part of a nationwide outreach programme conducted simultaneously at 200 locations across the country.

At the Kochi programme, beneficiaries and employers shared their experiences under PM-VBRY. An employer said the scheme had encouraged the creation of formal jobs while supporting business expansion and extending social security benefits to first-time workers.