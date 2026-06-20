‘I Love Pakistan’ on vessel at Cochin shipyard: Central agencies begin probe

KOCHI: Central investigation agencies have begun examining a case involving an inscription reading “I Love Pakistan” found written inside a vessel that had been brought to Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for maintenance, following a complaint filed by the shipyard authorities.

The involvement of central agencies assumes significance given the strategic importance of the shipyard, which undertakes the construction and maintenance of major naval assets, including warships and aircraft carriers of the Indian Navy.

Security concerns at the shipyard have surfaced in the past as well. Last year, contract employees working at the shipyard’s Malpe division in Udupi were arrested for allegedly

sharing sensitive naval information with Pakistani contacts, triggering a separate investigation by central agencies. “The facility employs a large workforce, including permanent staff, temporary workers, and personnel engaged through third-party contractors. We are currently examining records and trying to identify all individuals who may have had access to the vessel during its stay at the facility,” a police officer said.

Investigators are attempting to ascertain when the inscription was made and by whom. Sources said there is no CCTV coverage in the area where the vessel was stationed, making the inquiry more challenging.