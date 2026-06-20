Kerala Budget offers Ernakulam hope, but issues unaddressed

KOCHI: With several projects proposed in the state budget for Ernakulam, the highest revenue-generating district in the state, experts remain hopeful about the future of the district. While several projects point to the possibility of exploring new opportunities, the document was also panned for the dearth of initiatives for Kochi’s infrastructure development.

S Gopakumar, founder of the Better Kochi Response Group, termed it an imaginative budget. “The budget has proposed several long-term projects. Global Furniture Hub (Kochi–Aluva–Perumbavoor belt), Kochi Port Manufacturing Zone and Global Gold Hub are among the projects we haven’t explored thus far. Investing in such projects can help in the development of Ernakulam and revenue generation,” he said.

V A Sreejith, leader of opposition in Kochi corporation, said the city has been overlooked in the budget. “The budget offers no concrete plans to address key issues facing the city, including waterlogging, drinking water shortage, traffic congestion and stray dog menace. The budget also lacks major projects forthe city’s development,” he said, adding that despite the UDF leading both the state and city, Kochi has been largely overlooked.

Earlier, mayor V K Minimol had submitted nine priority projects, including the integrated waste management and waste-to-energy project at Brahmapuram; Vembanad Lake rejuvenation, Thammanam–Pullepady road project; the Palluruthy 40-foot road project; and a 190MLD drinking water project for West Kochi and other regions, to the CM.