Kochi Corporation set to implement Digital Twin project

KOCHI: Aimed at identifying unauthorised constructions through GIS mapping and ensuring the city’s comprehensive development, Kochi corporation is set to implement the Digital Twin project.

Corporation Mayor V K Minimol said on Friday the corporation will soon make a decision to implement the Digital Twin project intended to increase the corporation’s own revenue.

“With the help of GIS technology, all construction activities carried out without the corporation’s approval can be identified. The project, which uses advanced digital technologies, will help make the corporation’s development activities faster, more scientific, and efficient,” the mayor said, inaugurating the presentation of the pilot work report of the project.

The Digital Twin platform will provide data collected through advanced survey methods such as LiDAR, drones, and DGPS.

By creating a digital 3D version of the city, the project is expected to make planning and implementation of development projects more scientific, timely, and effective. At the event, the IT wing of ULCCS also presented the GIS mapping system implemented in 13 wards.