As Operation Toofan rattles Perumbavoor, police also battle town’s perception

KOCHI: In broad daylight, cops in plainclothes make their way through the lanes of Bhai Colony and Bhai Market, inspecting labour camps and bus stands. There is a steady stream of police vehicles moving in and out through the morning — and night. In Perumbavoor, nobody knows when and where the next raid will be.

Welcome to the world of Operation Toofan.

Over the past few weeks, the anti-narcotics campaign has transformed the commercial satellite town into one of Kerala’s most closely scrutinised places. Social media is flooded with reels of arrests, police raids and videos of alleged drug users, creating the perception that Perumbavoor has become the epicentre of the state’s war on drugs.

The town is no longer just Kerala’s plywood capital. It is now a place where every viral video, every tip-off and every suspicious movement could lead to the next knock on the door.

Till June 12 this year, the Perumbavoor police division registered 164 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act — four commercial-quantity cases, 12 medium-quantity cases, 74 small-quantity cases and 74 consumption cases — the second highest number among sub-divisions under Ernakulam Rural.