Kerala CBSE Class 10 and 12 top performers honoured

KOCHI: Students who excelled in the Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board examinations were honoured at Accolade, a felicitation programme organised by Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery.

The chief guest, Justice Devan Ramachandran of the High Court, said every student has the potential to become a world leader. He stressed the need to remain grounded and uphold values such as honesty, integrity and empathy.

Principal Rev Fr Martin Mundadan CMI welcomed the gathering. Rev Fr Poulose Kidangan CMI, Provincial and Manager of SH Province, presided over the function and delivered the presidential address.

Vice-principal Jesna Dawn, headmistress Preethy Eldy, PTA president Dr Jagath Lal, parents and students attended the event.