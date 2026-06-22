Experts begin two-day 'demolition' assessment of Chander Kunj towers in Kochi

KOCHI: A team of demolition experts on Sunday began a two-day assessment of the Chander Kunj Twin Towers on Silver Sand Island in Vyttila, ahead of their proposed controlled demolition. The team included Uttkarsh Mehta of Edifice Engineering and Kevin Smit and Robert Brinkmann of Jet Demolitions.

The experts termed their visit an internal study on the structural condition of the buildings and an assessment of the site before deciding on the apt method.

“We are here to study the buildings and understand the best, quickest and safest way to carry out the demolition,” Mehta said.

Jet Demolitions, the South African firm that partnered Edifice during the demolition of the Maradu apartment complexes, is assisting in the project. “The demolition will be carried out only after a thorough assessment of the site and the evacuation of nearby residents. The district administration and other authorities are extending full cooperation.”

The agency expressed confidence that the demolition could be carried out without any issues.