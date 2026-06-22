Kerala YouTuber ‘Thoppi’ booked for sharing obscene content

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police have registered a case against YouTuber Mohammed Nihad, known as ‘Thoppi’, for allegedly circulating obscene videos on social media. The case has been filed under the Information Technology Act following a complaint by advocate Sreejith Perumana.

According to the FIR, Nihad allegedly posted nude videos of his friends on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The case comes amid a probe into the activities of the ‘Thoppi Gang’, ordered by State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar.

State Cyber Operations Superintendent Ankit Ashokan has been assigned to lead the investigation. The state government has assured a thorough probe into all allegations against Nihad and his associates.

Belonging to Mangad in Kannur district, Nihad currently resides at Varappuzha in the district. Police said he has not been at his residence for the past few days and efforts to trace him are under way.

The controversy escalated after former associates Mammu and Shameer levelled serious allegations against Nihad, including claims of sexual exploitation, drug use, physical and mental abuse, and cyber offences. Nihad, in turn, accused his friends of bringing narcotics to his house and using drugs.

The allegations also include offences under the POCSO Act, narcotics laws, and the circulation of obscene content. The matter has gained significant attention due to Nihad’s large student following on social media.