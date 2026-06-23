Kochi gets its third Ro-Ro vessel, service to commence next month

KOCHI: The corporation’s third Ro-Ro vessel, unveiled by Mayor V K Minimol at the KSINC’s boat yard in Thoppumpady on Monday, is expected to commence operations next month.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at an estimated `18 crore, the vessel can carry 14 trucks, 12 cars and 50 passengers, and is expected to vastly improve connectivity between Fort Kochi and Vypeen and ease pressure on the existing fleet serving the route.

“The launch of the new Ro-Ro service with state-of-the-art facilities will reduce the travel hassle in West Kochi,” said the mayor.

Lack of periodic maintenance had been the bane of the service’s effective running in recent years. The TNIE has learnt that one of the current vessels is expected to be taken up for repair and dry-docking once the new one enters service.

“There’s still a bit of work to be done after the vessel has taken to the waters, not to mention statutory clearance and trial runs. But we hope to wrap it up before the intended date of commencement — July 15,” said an official. CSL officials said the new vessel’s design incorporates improvements based on operational experience from the existing ones.