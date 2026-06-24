Aluva woman alleges assault by husband, four others in Kochi

KOCHI: The Aluva West police have registered a case against five persons following a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that a gang led by her husband intimidated, attacked and mentally harassed her after entering her apartment in Karumaloor.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 1.30 am on June 13 at a flat in Mambra, where the woman was residing. The woman alleged that her husband, along with four others, assaulted and verbally abused her over suspicions of an alleged extramarital relationship.

The woman stated that she was pulled out of bed while she was asleep, and was questioned about her relationship with another person. She alleged that her mobile phone was snatched, and that she was slapped, pushed and physically assaulted. As per the police, the accused forcibly entered a bathroom where she had taken refuge and continued to intimidate her.

She also alleged that the accused called another individual to the flat, recorded videos of her and threatened to circulate footage. The complainant claimed that she was subjected to abusive language, threats to her life and acts intended to cause physical and mental distress and damage her reputation.

Based on her complaint, Aluva West police registered a case. Police said further investigation is under way.