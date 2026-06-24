Kochi's Vaduthala rail overbridge work to begin this week after IIT Madras design clearance

KOCHI: The construction of the Vaduthala rail overbridge (RoB), which has been pending for years, is set to commence this week, an engineer with the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) told the TNIE.

“The majority of the preparatory work is complete, including land acquisition and tendering procedures. The piling work, along with other preliminary civil works, is expected to commence this week,” the official said.

The latest development comes in the wake of the project receiving approval from IIT Madras for the final structural design. “With this, the project can move ahead without further procedural delays,” the engineer said. According to her, the contracts for the construction have already been awarded, and the project activities are expected to gather pace in the coming weeks as the monsoon begins to recede.

The TNIE has learnt that one structure identified for acquisition remains tied up in a legal dispute. But the engineer maintains that this “won’t significantly affect the commencement of work, as construction can proceed in other sections of the project area.”