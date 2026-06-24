Railway projects in Ernakulam to be back on track soon

KOCHI: A slew of important railway projects were discussed at a high-level meeting of the Southern Railway general manager with the people’s representatives from Ernakulam district at Chennai. At the meeting, MP Hibi Eden submitted extensive proposals aimed at resolving the travel woes in Ernakulam and increasing railway infrastructure.

Devpt of marshalling yard into a new railway terminal

At the meeting, the MP sought speedy implementation of the proposal to develop the existing marshalling yard into a new railway terminal. It was pointed out that it would be appropriate to name this station Ernakulam Central Railway Station. The MP also pointed out that the construction of the Ponnurunni Railway Overbridge itself is unscientific.

Replying to his suggestions, Southern Railway General Manager, R N Singh, said that the proposed railway station will be located at the Ponnurunni end. “An entrance will be made in the future so that the station can be accessed from the upper part of the Ponnurunni railway overbridge.

The file will be submitted within a month for approval by the Railway Board,” said the general manager. He added that a plan has been prepared for the new terminal. “It will cost approximately `270 crore. According to this plan document, the terminal will have six platforms, three pit lines for train maintenance, stabilising lines forstopping trains, and related facilities,” he said.