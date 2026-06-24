Railway projects in Ernakulam to be back on track soon

KOCHI: A slew of important railway projects were discussed at a high-level meeting of the Southern Railway general manager with the people’s representatives from Ernakulam district at Chennai. At the meeting, MP Hibi Eden submitted extensive proposals aimed at resolving the travel woes in Ernakulam and increasing railway infrastructure.
Devpt of marshalling yard into a new railway terminal
At the meeting, the MP sought speedy implementation of the proposal to develop the existing marshalling yard into a new railway terminal. It was pointed out that it would be appropriate to name this station Ernakulam Central Railway Station. The MP also pointed out that the construction of the Ponnurunni Railway Overbridge itself is unscientific.
Replying to his suggestions, Southern Railway General Manager, R N Singh, said that the proposed railway station will be located at the Ponnurunni end. “An entrance will be made in the future so that the station can be accessed from the upper part of the Ponnurunni railway overbridge.
The file will be submitted within a month for approval by the Railway Board,” said the general manager. He added that a plan has been prepared for the new terminal. “It will cost approximately `270 crore. According to this plan document, the terminal will have six platforms, three pit lines for train maintenance, stabilising lines forstopping trains, and related facilities,” he said.
Ernakulam Jn stn devpt
In the case of the station redevelopment work in the district happening at a snail’s pace, the general manager said that the construction of two floors on the west/front side of the Junction station, two floors out of a total of four floors on the east/back side of the same station, and the construction of a multi- level car park are targeted to be completed within the next six months.
Ernakulam Town renovation
Regarding the back entrance of Town Station, the general manager said that the current contractor, who had delayed the redevelopment works, had been terminated.
“Re-tendering notice will be published around September. The multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility could be opened to the public as soon as it is completed.
According to him, to develop the back entrance of the station, around fifty cents of land will be acquired. The construction work currently under way at the front of the station will be completed by December 2028, he added.
Link bridges connecting metro stations
According to the railway officials, the modern ‘link bridges’ connecting Ernakulam South and Tripunithura railway stations with the nearby metro stations are under consideration. “The ‘link bridge’ project connecting North Railway Station and Town Hall Metro Station needs to be improved in design,” added the officials.